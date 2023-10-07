UPDATED: One dead and nine in hospital after Abaco boat accident

ONE person is dead and nine people are in hospital after a boating accident off Abaco on Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 8pm on Friday in waters near the southern end of Abaco.

Police reported that a 28-year-old boat operator was transporting an unconfirmed number of workers from Marsh Harbour to Montage Cay on board a white 27ft 250HP Yamaha single engine boat when it reportedly struck a reef, throwing the passengers overboard.

Police said that a search and rescue team was organised immediately which led to 19 passengers being recovered - although one was unresponsive.

The passengers were taken to the local clinic, where it was determined that nine required additional medical attention, including the captain. They were flown to New Providence where they are being treated for various injuries.

The unresponsive male was examined by the district medical doctor on Abaco and pronounced dead.

Search efforts are continuing in an effort to locate any more people who may have been on board the vessel.

UPDATE: The Public Hospitals Authority issued a statement on Saturday afternoon stating that there were 22 passengers - of which Princess Margaret Hospital received eight for treatment.

The PHA said: "As of 8.17am this morning, PHA discharged one passenger, and seven passengers remain in the hospital, listed in stable condition and receiving additional care."

The hospital said further updates on patients would be given to their next of kin, according to policy.

The statement added: "PHA extends our best wishes to the search teams in their efforts to locate additional passengers and remain on alert to provide medical support as needed."