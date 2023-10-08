Man stabbed to death

A MAN was found stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon in Rosebud Street - with his body being found by a nearby resident.

Police were alerted just after 3pm by the resident after she found the unresponsive man outside her home.

The 52-year-old victim was also a resident of Rosebud Street.

Officers arrived at the location and found the victim had stab wounds to the upper body. After examining him, emergency medical services personnel determined that he had no signs of life.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department on 502-9991/2/3, 919/911 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

• Police are also investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot on Saturday evening.

The incident took place shortly before 8pm, and the victim presented herself to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said the details of the incident are unknown but they are actively investigating.