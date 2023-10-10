A director of Bank of the Bahamas, Mitzi Turnquest, dies

MITZIE Turnquest, a director of the Bank of The Bahamas, died on Saturday after several days of treatment in hospital.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis paid tribute to the business owner, life coach and motivational speaker, and former director of VIP services at Atlantis, calling here a “shining light in our community”.

Ms Turnquest had been taken ill on Wednesday and had been rushed to hospital. Her family called for “prayers in difficult times”.

A statement circulated online said that she died at 4.16pm on Saturday, “surrounded by her children and sisters”. The statement added: “We are grateful for the outpouring of love during this time. The family graciously requests your continued prayers and privacy as we grieve this significant loss.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered and celebrated. At a later date, we will share funeral arrangements. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Mr Davis issued a statement, saying: “I have just received the profoundly saddening news of the passing of Ms Mitzie Turnquest. Today, The Bahamas mourns the loss of a shining light in our community and a staunch supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“Mitzie was more than an exceptional human resources leader. She epitomised the spirit of resilience, empowerment, and transformation. Her undying passion for leadership, good governance, and women’s and children’s advancement was evident in every endeavour she undertook.

“Beyond her illustrious career achievements, what stood out was her personal journey – one marked by challenges that would have broken many. From homelessness to personal tragedies, she faced them all and emerged even more resolute, becoming a testament to the strength and willpower of the Bahamian spirit.

“Her contributions, especially in empowering women and girls to harness their individual influence, will be remembered for generations to come. From her role at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to her position as Sr. Director of the International School of Business, her legacy is one of excellence, determination, and a deep commitment to societal progress.

“As the nation grapples with this immense loss, I wish to extend, on behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas, our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and everyone she touched with her inspiring presence.

“In times like these, we are reminded of the fragility of life but also of the immense impact one life can have on many. Mitzie Turnquest’s legacy will live on, inspiring countless others to rise above challenges and make a positive difference in the world.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace.”