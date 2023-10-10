One man dead after boat crash in Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BOATING accident in Abaco left a man dead on Friday night.

Nineteen passengers were on a vessel that struck a reef in waters off South Abaco shortly after 8pm on Friday.

According to police reports, a 28-year-old boat operator was transporting a group of Bahamian, Haitian, Guyanese and Hispanic workers from Marsh Harbour to Montage Cay on a white 27ft 250HP Yamaha single-engine boat when the vessel reportedly struck a reef, throwing the passengers overboard.

Police said a search and rescue team was organised, leading to the rescue of nineteen people, one of whom was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

The remaining passengers were taken to the local clinic. Nine required medical attention, including the captain.

They were flown to New Providence, treated for various injuries, and discharged.

Initially, word spread that some passengers were missing because police originally reported that 21 people were on the vessel. However, it was later confirmed that all passengers were accounted for.

One passenger, Shawne Bowe, confirmed that he is in Abaco after concerned family members told ZNS he was missing.

“I’m fine,” he said in a video on Facebook. “I’m in Montage Cay. I was just hurt a little bit. I just came back from the second checkup from Marsh Harbour, so I’m good. Thanks for everyone looking out for me, but I’m okay, so could y’all please stop the rumours.”