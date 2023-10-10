Queen’s College students, teachers and parents pay tribute to Dario Rahming

STUDENTS, teachers and parents gathered on Friday at Queen’s College to pay tribute to Dario Rahming, the head boy who died on the previous Saturday as he attended a basketball practice.

Tearful tributes were given, with some speakers crying as they paid their respects to Dario, known as DJ to his friends.

A packed turnout saw the school field filled with cars to accommodate overflow parking, and a large photograph of Dario was placed near the entrance of the vigil, next to the basketball court, so people could write their own tributes on it.

“It was so sad,” said one student. “I really felt sorry for his teachers and his mother especially.”

Another student said as they departed: “I’m glad I was here tonight. Everyone came together as a community.”

As the vigil came to an end, a number of the students gathered by the basketball court and sang hymns together to celebrate Dario’s life.