Travel advisory issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.

In a press statement yesterday, the ministry urged Bahamians not to visit various places under any circumstance, including Gaza; Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar; any location within 500m of the border with Lebanon east of Metula, including the northern edge of the town and within 500m of the border with Syria; areas north of and including Jenin city, Burquin and Arranah in the north of the West Bank; the city of Nablus, Joseph’s Tomb, and the Balata and New Askar refugee camps near Nablus and the village of Huwara, south of Nablus.

The travel advisory comes after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, attacked Israel on Saturday, sparking a war that has killed more than 1,500 people.