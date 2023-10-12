‘Files being assessed’ on police-involved killings to see if officers to be charged

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Prosecutions Director Cordell Frazier said she is reviewing the Coroner's Court file of Deangelo Evans, a man police are accused of killing in 2020, to determine whether to charge the officers involved in his death with a crime.

The families of Evans and Azario Major, two young men killed by police bullets in separate incidents, gathered at the Masons Addition Park on Friday to honour their loved ones. The families renewed their calls for justice, accountability and closure.

Jurors ruled this year that the deaths of Evans and Major were homicides by manslaughter. Accordingly, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions must decide whether to charge the officers involved in the cases.

Ms Frazier told The Tribune on Tuesday that she now has the Evans file, saying: "The same is being assessed."

As for Major, she said his file "will be likewise assessed and a decision rendered" when she receives the documents.

Deangelo Evans, 20, affectionately known as “Dee”, was allegedly shot and killed by police on May 27, 2018, on Sandy Lane off McCullough Corner.

Three years later, Azario Major, 31, was allegedly killed by police outside Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail Road on December 26, 2021.

Both incidents attracted significant attention.