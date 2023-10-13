Bishop Grant considered frontrunner for West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat for FNM

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

BISHOP Ricardo Grant, the frontrunner to be the Free National Movement’s candidate in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency in the upcoming by-election, believes his work as a religious leader is a solid foundation for launching a political career.

“When it comes to service and servitude, who better to speak to service and servitude like a minister,” he said yesterday. “That’s what we’ve been bred to do.”

The FNM has not officially selected Bishop Grant as its candidate, and the date of the by-election is still unknown. However, Bishop Grant is the only person party insiders are discussing for the role.

Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, the former West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP, told The Tribune earlier this week that she supports Bishop Grant's bid.

Bishop Grant, 55, was born in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock. He is the pastor of Community Holiness Church in Eight Mile Rock and Universal Household of Faith on Hawksbill Road.

He described himself as a family man and said he had been preaching from an early age.

He said job opportunities are the most important issue for West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituents, many struggling to obtain upward mobility.

He said moving into politics does not diminish his standing as a religious leader.

“If I do not offer myself for service,” he said, “then like the good book says, your salt will lose its savour.”

Conventional wisdom is that by-elections could favour governing parties because their representatives are better positioned to address the concerns of residents.

“I hear that, and I hear that cry and that plight,” Bishop Grant said. However, he said he believes anyone sent to represent people can be effective, whether they are in government or opposition.