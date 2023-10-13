EDITORIAL: Constituents deserve an MP that is not MIA

THERE are some telling words from 79-year-old ice cream parlour owner Diana Beneby in today’s Tribune.

The North Andros resident has, like so many of her fellow islanders, been frustrated by the power problems experienced there. This has been a long-standing issue – but a disaster since the fire that destroyed a BPL station in July.

The four most telling words she says are: “Our MP is MIA.”

She talks of how “there’s no voice to speak for us”.

That MP is Leonardo Lightbourne, who has not been particularly vocal since taking office. Back in August, however, he did find his voice to speak about the issue – but only to warn residents protesting against the power problems that they should be careful about “making this a political matter”.

At the time, Mr Lightbourne said that BPL was working “assiduously” to resolve the electrical issues. He said: “This matter is being treated with the highest level of urgency and it will continue to be addressed as such. Also, we remain in dialogue with all stakeholders as we try our best to bring resolve to this vexing load shedding in North Andros. Please do not allow individuals with other agendas to make this a political matter because it affects all of us and goes beyond the political boundary lines.”

The warning seems to have come about because a former FNM MP, Carlton Bowleg, a resident of the island attended the demonstration at the time – but political sniping aside, the main points you should note are that the matter that is being treated “with the highest level of urgency” is still not resolved and that however assiduously BPL staff are working, the problem is still there, months later.

Mr Lightbourne has not been heard speaking up to excoriate BPL for leaving his constituents in this situation. He has not described how he is urging the Prime Minister to intervene to help people. In short, as his constituent says, he is MIA on behalf of those who voted him in, it seems.

The reason we highlight this is because, as we all know, a by-election looms in the seat of West End and Bimini.

Today, the country mourned at the state funeral for Obie Wilchcombe, the MP for that constituency and the Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting.

Tomorrow, more consideration will be given to who will seek to fill his shoes in West End and Bimini.

For constituents, it is an important choice. Not only do they need to decide which party they vote in, but also which individual. They do not want to end up with an MP that is MIA. They want to make sure that the current administration gives due attention to their needs. They want to make sure that they have the ear of government and, as Ms Beneby is looking for, a voice to speak for them.

So it is an important choice to be made – and before long we shall see who is in the race.

Those candidates should have to prove themselves – this should not be a seat that is taken for granted by any political leader.

There are many considerations to bear in mind for voters. The general election is still years away, so who will be the best bet to ensure the years between now and then are not wasted? Will it be a candidate from the constituency itself? Will it be an outsider, perhaps a big name? We know Shane Gibson has been mentioned as a possibly interested contender – though to some ructions within the PLP hierarchy. Will it be a man or a woman who gets the nomination? For all the lip service about broadening representation of women in Parliament, so far the only female candidate in the race is independent Terneille Burrows. Neither of the major parties seem to be leaning towards a woman for the seat so far.

What matters most – for those who have a vote – is getting the person who can best represent them. So as the race begins, we hope those candidates will use their time and energy to show residents what they can offer.

West End and Bimini need to have strong leadership – and not have constituents feeling like Ms Beneby, in the dark and looking at rising costs and low income.

No constituency deserves an MP who is MIA – when the time comes, make a wise choice.