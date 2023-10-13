United to bid Obie farewell

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

WITH reflections about his broadcasting prowess, devotion to constituents and commitment to the Progressive Liberal Party, the nation bade farewell to Obie Wilchcombe yesterday at a state funeral steeped in tradition, pomp and pageantry.

People laughed, cried and sang hymns at the Christ Church Cathedral more than two weeks after the former West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP unexpectedly died in Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, and Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard painted Mr Wilchcombe as the ultimate statesman and public servant whose appeal transcended party politics.

Mr Christie said Mr Wilchcombe learned to be a statesman from former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, his political hero.

He said Mr Wilchcombe’s background in broadcasting, communication skills and ability to mix well among tourism industry elites made him the perfect choice to be minister of tourism during the two terms he was prime minister.

He said the country’s response to Mr Wilchcombe’s death showed how much people appreciated him.

Mr Pintard described Mr Wilchcombe as a talented storyteller who bridged political divides by resisting tribalistic behaviour. During parliamentary debates, Mr Pintard said, Mr Wilchcombe played the role of peacemaker. Sometimes, when opposition members argued with House Speaker Patricia Deveaux, Mr Wilchcombe would intervene and push for a recess.

“He sought to lower the temperature,” Mr Pintard said. “Members of the opposition respected Obediah Wilchcombe, and we will miss him.”

Mr Davis, who met Mr Wilchcombe in the 1970s, said his friend ran for office in 2021 despite earlier health challenges.

“He assured me that he was fit for the job,” Mr Davis said. “He rejected any suggestion that he take on a gentler role. I’m happy that I took him at his word.”

Mr Davis said Mr Wilchcombe was surprised to be appointed minister of Social Services and Urban Renewal but embraced the role with passion and flair. He said he was enthusiastic about getting additional roles recently, including responsibility for broadcasting.

Rev. Harry Bain reflected on Mr Wilchcombe’s legacy.

“His warmth and kindness touched the lives of countless individuals leaving a lasting impression that will forever be cherished,” he said. “As we mourn his sudden passing, let us not forget the lessons he imparted upon us.”

Yesterday’s event was the first state funeral since former Governor General Arthur Dion Hanna died in 2021.

The trappings of a state funeral were on full display.

Mr Wilchcombe’s relatives wore all-black attires with a yellow rose pinned on their collars. Parliamentarians wore all-black outfits with a black band on their arms. Hundreds of law enforcement officers were present, as were leading government officials and clergymen.

Many residents and tourists stopped to view the procession to and from the church.

At the end, Mr Wilchcombe’s coffin was transported from Christ Church Cathedral to the front of Rawson Square, where it was wrapped with a Bahamian flag for a mock burial. The hymn “Amazing Grace” rang somberly through the air. Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers later performed a 21-gun salute in his honour.

On Saturday, a funeral service for Mr Wilchcombe will be held in Grand Bahama. His body will rest in the West End Public Cemetery.