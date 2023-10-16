Birthday trip to Israel strands Bahamian

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A BIRTHDAY trip to Israel to get closer to God tested Howard Evans’ faith when Palestinian militants attacked that country ten days ago, leaving him stranded thousands of miles from home.

He is the second Bahamian known to be stuck there for days after Hamas launched its attack over a week ago.

The other Bahamian, basketball professional Zane Knowles, left the country yesterday and was in Cyprus up to press time, according to his mother, Peggy Knowles, who said Bulgaria is his final destination.

Mr Evans, 38, told The Tribune he went to Israel on a “spiritual tour”, arriving on October 1 while staying at a Tel Aviv hotel.

On October 7, the day before his birthday, he found out about the hostilities after several hours without internet access. He had left Israel to see Petra, a historic city in Jordan.

He said Americans he met on the tour informed him about the attacks.

“Some of them even warned me to be careful when I go back to Israel,” he said. “It was only until I turned on the news in my hotel room that I got a full understanding of what really happened.”

Mr Evans said his relatives, friends and work colleagues were worried about him but relieved when he eventually contacted them.

The Colina Insurance software developer said his hotel is full of people fleeing the fighting.

The hotel is giving people free breakfasts and dinners.

“The hotel is becoming more of a shelter because a lot of people are moving away from the southern border of Israel to move into Tel Aviv because it’s safer,” he said.

Hamas had fired over 6,000 missiles since the first day of the attack, many of which were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome technology.

More than 1,300 Israelis and 2,200 Palestinians have reportedly died since the start of the war.

“I’ve seen flashes where it’s possible that the rockets that are being shot out from Hamas into Tel Aviv are being destroyed by the Iron Dome,” Mr Evans said.

He added that an alarm goes off three times daily, prompting him and other guests to go into a bunker for safety.

“Normally, the protocol is to stay in that room for ten minutes,” he said. “And after ten minutes, the operator will tell you to go back to your hotel rooms.”

“When I go into my bunker on the 15th floor, I’m usually by myself.”

Mr Evans said his potential flights out of the country had been cancelled four times. He couldn’t say when he would leave the country.