Last Bahamian national in Israel who reached out to ministry, has been repatriated

The last Bahamian national who had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance in being evacuated from Israel has been repatriated, the government has announced.

In a statement, the government said: "The Government of The Bahamas advises that as of 7pm (GMT +3), the last Bahamian national who reached out to the ministry for consular assistance was evacuated from Tel Aviv via Athens."

The government thanked the Canadian government for their support in providing space on a repatriation flight.

The statement added: "The Ministry advises against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian territories. The Ministry furether advises against all travel to other parts of the region.

"Do not under any circumstances travel to Gaza; Sheba's Farms and Ghajjar; any location within 500m of the border with Lebanon east of Metula, including the northern edge of the town and within 500m of the border with Syria; areas north of and including Jenin city, Burqin and Arranah in the north of the West Bank; the city of Nablus, Joseph's Tomb, and the Balata and New Askar refugee camps near Nablus and the village of Huwara, south of Nablus."