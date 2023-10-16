Shanty home demolition a ‘very hard pill’ for resident

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WHEN two excavators demolished Aviole Francois-Burrows’ home on October 2, the government’s long-standing pledge to eradicate shanty towns became vivid to residents in the unregulated community of All Saints Way.

Many hadn’t seen authorities follow through on a threat to destroy a structure until Mrs Francois-Burrows’ green and white-trimmed wooden house was knocked down and its debris removed by garbage trucks.

Residents were not explicitly told that the home’s destruction demonstrated the government’s larger intent for their community, but the message was implicit.

Soon after the demolition –– which The Tribune reports here for the first time –– more than 20 law enforcement officers reportedly disseminated eviction notices. They apprehended numerous residents.

Chief Justice Ian Winder gave the government permission to destroy Mrs Francois-Burrows’ home five months ago, one of just two structures he approved for demolition after the government sought a court order to demolish more than 260 structures.

Mrs Francois-Burrows’ son, Jay Jean, 21, spoke to this newspaper yesterday because his mother can’t speak fluent English.

He said his 50-year-old mother, a self-employed permanent resident who operates a food store for which she has also received an eviction notice, moved into the now-destroyed home in 2006. He described it as the best house in the village, replete with running water and electricity.

He said they received a notice on September 10 warning them to remove their personal belongings and equipment from the structure within seven days and no later than September 18. He said they left within two weeks.

“It was very difficult for her,” Mr Jean, 21, said, referring to his mother. “She spent all this money, built everything and years later, it break down like that.”

Mr Jean said his mother was too overcome with emotion to watch the house get ripped apart.

He said their new accommodation is ten minutes from the shanty town.

The Ministry of Works has vowed to work with its partners in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Department of Social Services to determine the needs of households and identify potential rental units for people in unregulated communities.

Mr Jean doesn’t think residents can find new living arrangements in 28 days as required under the eviction notice.

“Right now, finding houses very difficult and when you find one people be asking $2,500 for three-bedroom, two-bedroom,” he said. “That’s really crazy, like come on.”

He said his family is unsure where to store the items from the food store that faces demolition, adding they can’t be stored in a rental unit.

“This one really gon‘ take a lot of time,” he said.

The Tribune spoke to several residents who witnessed the demolition.

Michelle Simeon, 46, said it left her feeling scared.

“If you do it illegally, I’m scared for them,” she said. “I have papers, but those who have none, you supposed to be so scared for them and sorry for them.”

She said when immigration officers came to the area, they took children.

She said residents fear the children have been deported with their guardians to Haiti, a country overrun by gang violence.

“I ain feel good,” she said.