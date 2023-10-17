Bishop Boyd backs efforts to criminalise marital rape

By RASHAD ROLLE

BISHOP Laish Boyd backed efforts to criminalise marital rape last night during the 120th Session of the Synod of The Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands.

As some senior political figures looked on, Bishop Boyd reiterated his view that the Sexual Offences Act should be amended to outlaw rape however it occurs.

“This movement is not designed to entrap anyone or to take away anyone’s rights or privileges,” he said. “However, like all laws, it is designed to provide protection where needed, where persons may be abused or vulnerable.

“In a relationship that is wholesome and balanced, such a law will not be necessary. However, we know that there are relationships where there is no equality or mutual respect and where St. Paul’s injunction to husbands and wives in Ephesians chapter five is not followed.

“Therefore, I wish to assert that it is a mistake to present this matter of the amendment to the Sexual Offences Act as an attack on men or an attempt to rob husbands and wives of their conjugal rights or an attempt to intrude into the marriage bed or an attempt to give a weapon that can be used by men or women.

“No, the current movement is none of these and discussions along these lines only cloud the real and germane issue which is that there are persons who need the protection of the law. Your spouse or partner may not need it but there are some that do.”

Many religious leaders have come out against criminalising marital rape.

The Davis administration has been consulting people on the matter but has not said when it would change the law.

During his sermon last night, Bishop Boyd also called on the government to remove value-added tax from breadbasket items, fruits and vegetables.

“Everyone is buying the same loaf of bread but that purchase is tougher for some than it is for others,” he said. “My view is that an income based tax is fairer since it taxes each citizen in a proportionate way and according to their means.”