EU keeps Bahamas on tax blacklist

The Bahamas today failed to escape the European Union's (EU) tax blacklist with the Government accusing it of failing to consider "many of the reforms" implemented by this nation.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said the 27-nation EU had decided to keep The Bahamas on its now-16 strong list of non-cooperative jurisdictions on the basis of outdated information.

It explained that the EU determined not to delist The Bahamas based on an April 2023 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development's (OECD) Forum on Harmful Tax Practices, which did not include or consider the changes implemented by this nation to address the European concerns.

The EU takes its cue from the OECD Forum on economic substance issues, which lie at the heart of the former's decision to brand this nation non-cooperative. The bloc's determination to keep The Bahamas on that list was taken ahead of the OECD Forum's meeting later this month, when this country's efforts to cure its alleged deficiencies will be reassessed.

The Ministry of Finance, saying it remains "cautiously optimistic" of a favourable review at the OECD Forum's upcoming meeting, explained that such an outcome will work to The Bahamas' advantage when the EU next reassesses its own listing in February 2024.