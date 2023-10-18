FNM to ratify candidate for West GB and Bimini by Thursday of this week

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement expects to ratify a candidate for the upcoming West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election by the end of this week after at least one person applied for the party’s nomination: Bishop Ricardo Grant.

The FNM had an executive meeting last night during which Bishop Grant’s biography was read, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Central Council is expected to vote to ratify the candidate on Thursday.

The party’s application process ended at 5pm yesterday.

This newspaper understands that at least eight people applied for the nomination in the Progressive Liberal Party, which ended at midnight. They include previously reported names: Shane Gibson, Kingsley Smith, Paco Deal, Samuel Brown and Robert Grant.

Lewis Astwood, an applicant in 2021, also reportedly applied, as did Caleb Outten, a former senator and businessman.

The PLP is expected to interview hopefuls this week.

A date for the by-election has not been announced.

The election follows the unexpected death of Obie Wilchcombe last month.

While the race for the PLP nomination has been suspenseful, the situation in the FNM has appeared to be a foregone conclusion since the Central Council on September 28 unanimously voted to contest the seat.

Mr Grant has been endorsed by Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, the MP for the constituency between 2017 and 2021. Photos have captured the two campaigning.

Last week, Bishop Grant told this newspaper he believes his work as a religious leader is a solid foundation for launching a political career.

“When it comes to service and servitude, who better to speak to service and servitude like a minister,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been bred to do.”