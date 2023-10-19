BTVI saw small rise in enrolment in Spring 2023 over the previous Fall registration

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ABOUT 2,500 students enrolled at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Training Institute (BTVI) during the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters.

A 2022-2023 annual report, tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday, broke down the figures.

Last fall, 2,666 students were enrolled; 2,488 were registered for the Spring semester this year, and 1,251 were enrolled during the summer.

The report also breaks down student enrolment for each trade programme.

For beauty trades, which include barbering, cosmetology, aesthetics,etc, 566 students were enrolled.

“In the beauty trades, students can complete a diploma in cosmetology and massage therapy and special interest certificates in barbering, aesthetics, nail technology and natural hair styling and professional development courses,” the report noted.

For business trades, BTVI enrolled 1,088 students who, upon completion, can get an Associate of Applied Science in Business Office Technology, Human Resources Management and Office Administration, receive certificates in entrepreneurship, human resources management and office assistant and professional development courses.

One thousand and nine people were enrolled in BTVI’s construction and mechanical programme. Two hundred and fifty-seven people were studying electronics and media technology.

Four hundred and fifty-seven persons were enrolled in the ICT programme.