Flamingo Air is back in the air after mid-flight mishap

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FLAMINGO Air has resumed services after being grounded earlier this month when the boarding ladder on an aircraft deployed mid-flight.

Operations started effective October 11, according to an official statement management released on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority suspended operations and launched investigations after a video of the aircraft’s opened door hovering over Bahamian waters went viral on social media.

An employee had failed to latch the aircraft’s door. Following the incident, the airline described the incident as a “minor issue”.

“Flamingo Air takes full responsibility for the human error that resulted in the disruption of our services temporarily and apologises profusely for the incident that caused such concern among our valued customers,” the company’s statement said.

“We are committed to ensuring your safety and will ensure that the strict checks and safety protocols that are part of operations are followed.”

The company said it has taken and will continue to take steps to prevent any future recurrence of such an incident.

“We take this opportunity to thank our valued customers for their ongoing demonstrated trust and confidence,” the company said.