EDITORIAL: Hope may be on the way for Grand Bahama

TWO stories in today’s Tribune represent contrasting aspects of life in Grand Bahama at present.

On one hand, there is the announcement that Carnival Cruise Line is more than doubling its investment in Celebration Cay to $500m – a project that will bring with it 700 much-needed permanent jobs.

And while there will undoubtedly be talking points about how many of those jobs will be for Bahamians – and we should make clear that such an answer has not yet been given – this is a shot in the arm for the economy in the area.

More than 400 people are expected to be hired for retail, food and beverage shops, restaurants and more, and the prospects look good for bookings.

Turning those arrivals into income for the local economy, and opportunities for entrepreneurs, is the challenge to be met in the next step.

In recent weeks, The Tribune spoke to traders at the Port Lucaya Marketplace who felt that tourists were being turned away from their location – ensuring the community feels the benefit of the new investment and of new arrivals should be high on Carnival’s to-do list as it leans toward its port opening scheduled in July 2025.

But this is good news – and there’s been too little of that in Grand Bahama for it to pass without praise.

If Grand Bahama can capitalise on this opportunity, it will be to the benefit of all.

Meanwhile, we are also in countdown mode until the by-election for Obie Wilchcombe’s seat.

The FNM and COI have chosen their candidates, independent Terneille Burrows has thrown her hat in the ring – while the PLP seems to have an all-in wrestling match for its candidacy.

The most notable name of course in there is former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson – and almost every commentary on his candidacy seems to mention the word “baggage”.

He is far from certain to secure the nomination, with party chairman Fred Mitchell in obvious and apparent opposition to Mr Gibson for the role.

Soon we will know however, and we shall see how many of the candidates in this fractured race will rally round the eventual winner.

Either way, with the writ of election expected any day now, there will be an interesting race ahead – not least of all to see how well the PLP will come together behind whoever is chosen considering how splintered the field is to begin with.

Perhaps though the number of candidates offering themselves is a sign of confidence that whoever is chosen will win the vote – and secure a seat on the government side of the House of Assembly. Such a carrot dangled in front of the racers seems to have encouraged a strong field.

No matter what, though, when the line-up is known, we need to hear a strong conversation about policies for moving Grand Bahama forward.

Even with the Carnival announcement, there remains a long way to go to catch up with the island’s glory days – and it deserves a serious debate on how to rebuild its once legendary strength.

Don’t let the candidates bamboozle you with promises and personalities – ask them what they’re actually going to do if they win.

NEW FEATURE COMING SOON

In today’s Tribune – as there is every Friday now – you will find our regular Clubs & Societies page.

It serves as a community noticeboard for organisations to let people know about their activities – either what they have done or what they have coming up in future. It lets those groups share with the world their existence – and perhaps attract new members in the process. There is no charge to feature – it is just a chance to share what is going on in our communities.

Next week, we plan to announce another new section in a similar fashion – this time for church communities to share details about events, from church fairs to Sunday school, from service times to activities held by church groups.

More on that very soon.