Govt would amend abortion laws - if there’s public outcry

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Keishla Adderley said the government would consider amending abortion laws if there is sufficient outcry from the public.

The discussion surrounding abortion was renewed after Dr Jamil Minnis, a gynaecologist and son of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was charged with helping a 15-year-old Harbour Island girl get an abortion. The girl’s mother and sister were also charged.

In August, the mother of an 11-year-old girl, allegedly raped by her stepfather, was charged with causing harm to commit an abortion. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis responded that changing the law so someone who is raped can get an abortion is a “medical matter” he “would have to consider”.

Several other government ministers said at the time that a conversation about changing abortion laws should be encouraged.

However, after a House of Assembly meeting on Wednesday, several ministers declined to comment, including Health Minister Dr Michael Darville, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle. Yesterday, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard also declined to comment.

During an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing yesterday, Ms Adderley said: “I can’t tell you that there is an active discussion on changing the laws related to abortion, specifically, the terms under which one can legally have an abortion.”

“Obviously, the issue was in the news lately because of some unfortunate circumstances, but if the outcry is, you know, reaches the level where the administration feels that it should be pushed to the forefront and a wider conversation should be had, then the government will be minded to do so and engage all of the relevant stakeholders on the issue.”

On Tuesday, Free National Movement Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said abortion should be decriminalised in all instances.