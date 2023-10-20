Ministry of Works aiming for ‘far fewer’ pothole complaints by 2025

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

MINISTRY of Works officials said there will be far fewer pothole complaints in New Providence after workers complete a road paving programme in 2025.

The ministry reportedly conducted a road conditions survey using new technology that predicts where potholes will form.

Officials said most roads deserve a grade of one on a scale of one to five, indicating they are in poor condition.

Francis Clarke, a senior civil engineer responsible for maintenance and construction at the ministry, said a project to resurface 55 miles of road should have a lasting impact on solving pothole issues in New Providence.

He said officials want to reduce pothole complaints through a two-year plan between January 2024 and June 2025.

“Once we stabilise our road paving networks, we expect not to have too many pothole complaints,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Mr Clarke could not say how much the road programme will cost. He said the ministry would use private contractors and is preparing a funding presentation for the Davis administration.

Ahead of the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election, residents in Eight Mile Rock and West End have complained about potholes.

“We have procured coal patch mix, and we’ve sent some of the coal patch mix to the Ministry of Works Grand Bahama team so they can commence some of the road repair works,” Mr Clarke said.

The ministry said it has also improved traffic signals at 69 of 80 intersections in New Providence to replace below-the-ground sensors with above-ground sensors that cover a broader area; the sensors determine the presence of vehicles at junctions.

The ministry said it recently completed road works on various parts of East Street. Officials said work on Zion Boulevard will be completed this weekend, while Woodland Way is expected to be completed today.

Upcoming road works are planned for Yamacraw Drive, Lincoln Boulevard, Kennedy Subdivision Road, Sea Link Drive in the South Beach area, a section of East Street north, a section of Cowpen Road near Faith Avenue, a section of Blue Hill Road south and a section of Carmichael Road.