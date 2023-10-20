‘We have hope he is alive’, says sister of man missing at sea

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER’s disappearance at sea is compounding grief for a family that buried his older brother two weeks ago.

Abaco resident Terrance Davis, affectionately called “Ole T”, went missing last Thursday when a boat capsized.

He reportedly tried swimming to Baker’s Bay for help, but has not been seen since.

Police and Defence Force officers rescued two other men after spotting them drifting in waters off Guana Cay.

Terrance’s sister, Ruth Davis, said the family has not lost hope even though authorities have ended search efforts.

She said this was not the first time her brother encountered trouble at sea, describing him as an experienced diver.

“Back in the day, he went out with our father one time, and the weather came down, and the boat capsized,” she said. “He had to swim with our father into safety. So, this wasn’t his first time in bad weather.

“After the boat capsized, he left them to swim with a life jacket to get help. We have hope that he is alive, so we’re going by that. We’re not giving up on him unless they have some kind of evidence to prove otherwise. We believe that he is still alive.”

Ms Davis said Terrance, 53, has three children and is a diver and fisherman selling conch salad for a living.

She said the brother they recently buried had cancer.