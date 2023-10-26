House of Assembly chaplain warns to not ‘sell dreams for votes’ during by-election

BY LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE House of Assembly chaplain warned parliamentarians yesterday not to “sell dreams just for votes” as the by-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini nears.
Bishop Valentino Williams urged them to remember people have real issues that require real solutions.
“The truth of the matter is you can never make a promise if you know you can’t make good on it,” he said before the start of yesterday’s sitting, offering a rare comment on a national issue.
“George Chapman says, and I quote, ‘Promise is most given when the least is said.’ When you make a promise, you must do everything in your power to fulfil it. If you can’t fulfil a promise, the onus is on you to be a person of integrity and advise otherwise. As leaders, we must ensure integrity is embedded in our value system.”
After quoting Scripture on the importance of upholding integrity, Bishop Williams said making an unfulfilled promise is one of the easiest ways to cause public distrust.
He added: “As the by-election race heats up for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat, I want to encourage both political parties in this honourable house to do the honourable thing –– don’t give people false hope. People have real problems that need real solutions. Don’t sell dreams just for votes. If you give a promise, let your word be your bond.”
“I leave you with this thought: Don’t ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you can promise.”
A date for the by-election to replace Obie Wilchcombe has not been announced. However, governing party officials say it will happen next month after the PLP’s convention, which will occur on November 9 and 10.
The election must be held by November 25.
Comments
The_Oracle 20 hours, 41 minutes ago
Geez, what else can they sell? Bahamians been gobbling up campaign promises and cheap rum and fried chicken for 50 plus years. No different than the British did when native unrest was detected and thwarted by a public holiday with rum and pig roasts. If we ever wake up there won't be a legacy/recognizable name on the slate from either party. Disgusted with the lot.
JokeyJack 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
He need not worry. Bahamians won't vote for better. They are too used to getting the crumbs off the table after the BLACK King and his palace buddies eat all the bread.
hrysippus 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
In the good old days before corruption and narcotics smuggling got out of hand, the contesting members promises were most often for the delivery of the other half of the torn in half 5 pound note, delivered to the voters after the election; then came along Sweet Mouth; you will no longer have to work if you vote for me and my party; you retired people will be given free money for the rest of your life; you can all get a gubmint job that you can never be fired from; you need hew no more, nor carry any water. Vote for me and mine, it's all for me, baby. How get the country into a 12 billion dollar debt hole. Sell dreams.
