Authorities discover immigration officers selling foreigners extensions to their visit

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ACTING press secretary Keishla Adderley said authorities uncovered a scheme where immigration officers were paid to extend foreigners’ time in the country.

She said three immigration officers are expected to be charged concerning the matter.

“A ring of sorts has been uncovered by officials at the immigration department,” she said during yesterday’s Office of the Prime Minister briefing.

“It’s alleged that immigration officers were involved in the sale of the extension.”

“In other words, they were being paid to secure longer stays in The Bahamas here for persons who entered the country as tourists, and that is presumably to allow them to work here without going through the proper protocols and channels.”

“Now, obviously the immigration department is disappointed at this action which allegedly took place, but the hope is that the prosecution of individuals involved in this ring will deter others from doing the same.”

Authorities recently revealed that three immigration officers were in custody as police investigated a fraudulent work permit scheme.

Two civilians were also previously in custody as part of the probe.