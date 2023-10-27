Tennis players shine at Pan Am Games

GOOD EFFORT: Team Bahamas competed well at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Sydney Clarke, Justin Roberts and Kevin Major Jr all competed in the singles competition. In the first round, Sydney Clarke - the only female from the Bahamas - faced American Jamie Loeb.

She fought but lost in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. On the men’s side, Major Jr played hard against Alan Rubio of Mexico but he fell 6-3, 6-0. Roberts faced Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay.

He fought but fell in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. After sustaining first round singles losses, the last opportunity to advance would come down to the Mixed Doubles Event.

Clarke and Roberts teamed up and played against Martin Vergara and Leyla Britez of Paraguay in the first round, fighting hard but lost 6-4, 6-2 in a really good effort. The team was captained by Larikah Russell.