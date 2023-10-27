Thousands expected to attend Tarrus Riley concert at Nassau Cruise Port

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Tarrus Riley concert is fast approaching, and a local DJ wants Bahamians to get their tickets now so they won’t miss out on a spectacular show.

DJ Reality, promotions director at Radio House, said sales have been going well so far, with thousands expected to attend the concert at the Nassau Cruise Port on Saturday.

“I would urge everyone to grab their tickets immediately if they haven’t because ticket sales are going great,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “I think it’s fair to say that thousands will be there based on ticket sales.”

“We have Skybox and Skypods, and most of them are sold out.”

At the concert, guests will be treated to performances from Jah Hem, Julien Believe and others.

Tickets are currently on sale for $150 and can be purchased online at bahamasetickets.com, signatureproduction.net, 100 Jamz on Shirley Street or Aliv’s Harbour Bay and Cable Beach locations.

“People have expressed issues with the prices, but they have to understand it’s just one segment,” Deejay Reality said, defending the ticket prices.

“It isn’t segmented into VIP, general or platinum. We decided to do away with all of that and give everyone a fair share of seeing Taurus Riley up close and personal, so we’re just going to have one general area and the earlier you get there, the better space you can secure.”

The event is part of the 100 Jamz’ 30th anniversary celebrations. Earlier this month, the radio powerhouse held a block party on School Lane, attracting hundreds.

“We just wanted to do something major for the 30th, so we decided to couple this along with the block party and just do something like super extra,” Deejay Reality said.

Meanwhile, Tribune Radio’s chief operating officer Ollie Ferguson said: “On the 30th Anniversary of ‘The People’s Station, Where Hit Music Lives,’ we thank our loyal listeners for their support over the years.”

“At Tribune Radio Limited, in addition to supporting local artists and providing the best in hit music, we remain steadfast in our unwavering commitment to amaze our clients with our unparalleled ability to execute creative and successful sales/marketing campaigns and events.”

“We remain optimistic about the positive developments in the music industry in The Bahamas and look forward to ongoing success for the artists, our listeners and our clients.”