Bahamas National Statistical Institute to produce quarterly reports on unemployment rates

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

BAHAMAS National Statistical Institute acting managing director Nerissa Gibson said the institute will start releasing data on unemployment rates quarterly, twice more than it has traditionally done.

She made the comment after the opening ceremony of a CARICOM meeting of statisticians yesterday.

The meeting, which is held every year in a different country, will be held until November 3.

Ms Gibson said the government has been making increasing demands of the institute, requesting more data.

“We have been conducting the monthly surveys, I think, for the past three months, and so we should be coming out with quarterly estimates, I would say, like in early December,” she said. “Then thereafter we will be producing and publishing what are the unemployment rates.”

She said officials are working to finalise the 2022 Census, the preliminary report for which was released in April.