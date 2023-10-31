Denali Nottage takes home title

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates Bahamian Denali Nottage on winning the Casely $10k Men’s Open in Hollywood, Florida, on October 23.

On his path to victory, Nottage faced four Americans. The first in the round of 32, he was victorious over Greyson Williams 6-1, 6-3.

In the quarterfinals, Nottage won in straight sets again against Zachary Prince of Sacramento, California, 6-1, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Nottage won over Adler Germinal 6-2, 6-4.

In the final, Nottage won over Jaycer Lyeons 6-1, 6-4.

In the previous week, Nottage played in the semifinals, winning over Mwenda Mbithi 6-4, 7-5.



At the end of September, Nottage was in another 10K finals after winning over Argentian Federico Boscarino of 6-4, 7-5. He went on to fight in a thriller of a three-set, losing 5-10 in the tiebreak.

Denali is also The BLTA’s 2022/23 national champion and represented the Bahamas at the highest level of team competition at the 2023 Davis Cup in Paraguay, earning his debut singles win.



The BLTA wishes Denali all the best as he continues to set his mark on the tennis landscape!