Eight Mile Rock administration building to be named in honour of Obie Wilchcombe

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

AN administrator’s complex set to open in Eight-Mile Rock will be named after the late West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, according to Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey.

Mr Wilchcombe’s death in September sent shockwaves throughout the country. He was the MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini from 2002 to 2017 and again from 2021 to 2023.

Ms Moxey announced the upcoming honour for him in the House of Assembly yesterday.