Tennis champions crowned on Winding Bay

IT was another exciting Sheri Roberts Open at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay. From the competitive tennis matches, the following winners emerged:

Boys U14

Champion: Da’Shan Gardiner Jr

Runner Up: Xander Major

Girls U14

Champion: Anya Hepburn

Runner Up: Makayla McDonald

Girls U18

Champion: Tianna Bootle

Boys U18

Champion: Latahj Orlando

Runner Up: Theo Weir

Men’s Singles Open

Winner: Stephen Thompson

Runner Up: Clanardo CJ Davis

Men’s Doubles Open

Champions: Abishai Adderley and Clanardo CJ Davis

Runners Up: Stephen Thompson and Eugene Gibson

The President of the Abaco Tennis Association (ATA) Mrs Cameel McDonald, ATA treasurer Chavonne Reid, BLTA president Perry Newton, BLTA treasurer Timothy Dames and tournament sponsor Mr Daron Roberts were all on hand to congratulate the winners.

The ATA who recently hosted its first junior national ranked tournament in August followed up with this open event which is in its third year.

The ATA has continued to work towards the growth and development of tennis in Abaco. We wish them continued success.

The BLTA congratulates all the participants and winners.