Tennis champions crowned on Winding Bay

IT was another exciting Sheri Roberts Open at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay. From the competitive tennis matches, the following winners emerged:
Boys U14
Champion: Da’Shan Gardiner Jr
Runner Up: Xander Major
Girls U14
Champion: Anya Hepburn
Runner Up: Makayla McDonald
Girls U18
Champion: Tianna Bootle
Boys U18
Champion: Latahj Orlando
Runner Up: Theo Weir
Men’s Singles Open
Winner: Stephen Thompson
Runner Up: Clanardo CJ Davis
Men’s Doubles Open
Champions: Abishai Adderley and Clanardo CJ Davis
Runners Up: Stephen Thompson and Eugene Gibson
The President of the Abaco Tennis Association (ATA) Mrs Cameel McDonald, ATA treasurer Chavonne Reid, BLTA president Perry Newton, BLTA treasurer Timothy Dames and tournament sponsor Mr Daron Roberts were all on hand to congratulate the winners.
The ATA who recently hosted its first junior national ranked tournament in August followed up with this open event which is in its third year.
The ATA has continued to work towards the growth and development of tennis in Abaco. We wish them continued success.
The BLTA congratulates all the participants and winners.
