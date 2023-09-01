With Aliv Business Makeover campaign companies can win up to $90k in prizes

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BUSINESSES can win up to $90k in prizes to help their enterprises grow as part of Aliv’s Ultimate Business Makeover campaign.

Aliv announced the launch of a 12-week campaign in a press conference yesterday. Its newly launched sister company, Aliv Business, formerly Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, has partnered with 14 other businesses.

The partners include title sponsor Easy Car Sales, offering an E-JS4 All-Electric SUV, The Tribune, Huawei, Sign Island, Sun Cash, Margarittaville, Our News, RBC, Kanoo and Access Accelerator.

Charnette Thompson, vice president of Aliv Business, said the goal is to equip businesses with the tools needed to thrive in the digital age.

“With this campaign, we are not only offering solutions,” she said. “We are igniting a journey of innovation and empowerment. Businesses can look forward to a holistic transformation that encompasses strategy, technology, and sustainability as we pave the way for a brighter, greener future.

“We’re poised to offer an enhanced range of business solutions to empower small and medium business owners, hence this Ultimate Business Makeover campaign reinforces our unwavering commitment to equipping with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

“We’re also excited that customers can sign up or upgrade their Business in a Box services that will help them enter for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a vehicle and other cash and prizes.”

“We are so pleased to join and partner with Aliv Business and the Cable Group of Companies on this promotion, because we want to encourage greener practices, more sustainable practices in our business,” said Pia Farmer, co-owner of Easy Car Sales.

“One of the ways in which we can do that very easily is to transition from gas vehicles in our fleets to electric vehicles. The greatest benefit to businesses is that they have a much-reduced cost of operations. The cost of ownership and running an electric car is about two-thirds less than gasoline. At the same time, you are reducing your emissions and your customers will love it.

“So, we’re very pleased to offer one of our electric vehicles, the JAC SUV, which is a great vehicle for businesses or for consumers as the grand prize. And we’re so glad to be a part of this promotion. Sign up and get your chance to win the car.”