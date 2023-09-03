PM announces Cabinet changes

In a live broadcast on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis announced changes to the Cabinet.
The new Cabinet in full has now been released:
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance: Philip “Brave” Davis
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation: Chester Cooper
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Fred Mitchell
Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training: Glenys Hanna-Martin
Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly: Obie Wilchcombe
Minister of Immigration and National Insurance: Alfred Sears
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs: Ryan Pinder
Minister of Economic Affairs and Leader of Government Business in the Senate: Michael Halkitis
Minister of Health and Wellness: Dr Michael Darville
Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs: Clay Sweeting
Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal: Keith Bell
Minister of National Security: Wayne Munroe
Minister of Environment and Natural Resources: Vaughn Miller
Minister of Energy and Transport: JoBeth Coleby-Davis
Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture: Mario Bowleg
Minister for Grand Bahama: Ginger Moxey
Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources: Jomo Campbell
Minister of Labour and the Public Service: Pia Glover-Rolle
Minister of State for Aviation in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation: Basil McIntosh
Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister: Myles Laroda
Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal: Lisa Rahming
Minister of State for the Environment in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources: Zane Lightbourne
Comments
realfreethinker 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Not earth shattering. Nothing special most of them will continue to under-perform. Why is Sears and Bell still in the cabinet?
themessenger 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Nothing more than a reassignment of all of his underachieving deadwood expecting a different result. Garbage in, garbage out!
TalRussell 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
At best the Premiership, carried-out piecemeal repairs but the 'glass bridge' --- Still calls for 'major reconstruction.'.--- The tell is to come, once the 'fight results' of the 'Four' --- Yet to be contested byelections is validated..--- Yes?
