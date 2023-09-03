0

PM announces Cabinet changes

In a live broadcast on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis announced changes to the Cabinet.

The new Cabinet in full has now been released:

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance: Philip “Brave” Davis

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation: Chester Cooper

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Fred Mitchell

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training: Glenys Hanna-Martin

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly: Obie Wilchcombe

Minister of Immigration and National Insurance: Alfred Sears

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs: Ryan Pinder

Minister of Economic Affairs and Leader of Government Business in the Senate: Michael Halkitis

Minister of Health and Wellness: Dr Michael Darville

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs: Clay Sweeting

Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal: Keith Bell

Minister of National Security: Wayne Munroe

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources: Vaughn Miller

Minister of Energy and Transport: JoBeth Coleby-Davis

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture: Mario Bowleg

Minister for Grand Bahama: Ginger Moxey

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources: Jomo Campbell

Minister of Labour and the Public Service: Pia Glover-Rolle

Minister of State for Aviation in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation: Basil McIntosh

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister: Myles Laroda

Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal: Lisa Rahming

Minister of State for the Environment in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources: Zane Lightbourne

realfreethinker 6 hours, 33 minutes ago

Not earth shattering. Nothing special most of them will continue to under-perform. Why is Sears and Bell still in the cabinet?

themessenger 5 hours, 59 minutes ago

Nothing more than a reassignment of all of his underachieving deadwood expecting a different result. Garbage in, garbage out!

TalRussell 3 hours, 7 minutes ago

At best the Premiership, carried-out piecemeal repairs but the 'glass bridge' --- Still calls for 'major reconstruction.'.--- The tell is to come, once the 'fight results' of the 'Four' --- Yet to be contested byelections is validated..--- Yes?

