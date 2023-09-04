‘We know we can do more because Abaco deserves more’, says Davis

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AS the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Dorian was marked on Friday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said “we can do more” to help the island of Abaco.

Mr Davis gathered with locals at the annual wreath laying on the island on Friday, and said September 1, 2019, is a day that will be forever “etched in our hearts”.

In the immediate aftermath, many locals complained about the response from government - some saying they felt forgotten by officials.

Mr Davis acknowledged this grievance during the memorial.

He said: “There has been understandable frustration spilling over from the government’s response in 2019 and continuing into 2023, where there is still more vital work that needs to be done.

“We know that we can do more because Abaco deserves more and building a stronger Abaco is the most powerful way we can honour the memories of those who are no longer with us.”

He noted the family, friends, and colleagues lost, saying: “Today is a day to cherish their memories and uplift one another even as we mourn. Grief is such a heavy burden to bear, and it is only made bearable by the love and support we extend to each and to another.

“The anniversary of Hurricane Dorian will always bring with it a surge of emotions, re-awakening the pain that we felt so deeply. To those of you who lost family members, friends, classmates, and colleagues, I wish to express my deepest sympathies. I know that today is very difficult for you. I stand with you in honouring and preserving their memory.

“Among the most significant ways we can honour the memories of our loved ones is by providing the support necessary for Abaco to thrive. We will do this by continuing to bring in investments and develop opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and homeownership.”

He highlighted the need to invest in protective measures such as the Abaco Sea Wall completed earlier this year and the Abaco Hurricane Shelter and Community Centre.

Speaking to reporters at the island’s government complex, he said that part of the challenge was the supply chain as well as being able to access the necessary resources and materials to have the work move more quickly.

He said officials are working on those logistics, saying: “So there’s still a logistical challenge because of the other external factors that impact our ability to source materials - source the necessary resources to be able to accelerate the work.

“But I must say over the last several months, we have been able to solve a number of those logistical problems and you’ll see that work is continuing. It’s been four years and the scars of Dorian are still seen.

“The wounds are still seemingly not healing as quickly as they ought to and I think we owe people in Abaco that those resources [that] help to ensure healing could come a bit faster.”

It was somber day for the island, with some stores closed to obverse the tragedy. To this day, some buildings and homes can be seen to have major structural damage.

Vaindie Humes recalled the storm sounded like a “freight train” when came to the island.

“When I look again, my mommy was inside so after the outside shook and the plywood came off, she said she was getting wet so I moved her… when I look again the front part start tearing off.

“We make attempt to my brother’s house and just when I got out of this house to get in this house this next side fell down and I got down in time. When I knock on this door at the time, all could see the house went down flat.”

He lost many of his friends - some were found while others were still missing.

“When you see something like that before you know you’re shaken up when here about something coming like that. All you gotta do is be ready and look for the safest place because you don’t know when it’s gonna happen again. I don’t want to see not like that happen again because that was a serious thing. I never see nothing like that before.”

His sister, Carolyn, could not stay on the island.

“I told my mommy I had to go to Freeport. I can’t stay here. So I just packed everything in a bin, pack them neat, and just leave them in the house. I just went to Freeport. It was one more seat and I say I have to go on because I have panic attack, anxiety attack.”

She ended up staying in temporary domes made available for storm victims, but the structure leaked and she was experiencing coughs. She was advised by a doctor to move.

Disaster Reconstruction Authority executive chairman Alex Storr said it was found the dome was mould-infested. Ms Humes has been assisted by the HARP (Homeowners Assistance and Relief Programme) and has been in her home for about two weeks.

Mr Store said: “What we did was we came in, we made the necessary repairs to the house that includes the siding to waterproof the house and other repairs to enable her to move out of the dorm, which we then carted away and she’s now living back inside her house.”

The government initially pumped a million dollars into the HARP programme and the funds have not been expended yet. Mr Storr said they hope to get the next tranche as soon as possible so officials could go on to the next phase homes.

In this phase, he estimated that on Abaco there were ten homes at various stages of repairs.

As for the next phase, he indicated: “Well, we’re reviewing the files right now. It depends, you know, we trying using $250,000 to repair as many homes as possible and so the various sizes so I couldn’t give you a picture of how many homes right now but that would be the dollar amount for that phase.”

Meanwhile, Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder recalled the feeling locals had seeing the first private boats and government officials, and Bahamians coming to bring in much-needed help, supplies and support.

He added: “Many families were split as they had to leave Abaco. Many of us stayed and did what we had to do to rebuild Abaco. Together, we brought Abaco to where it is today.

“Together, we will continue to bring it forward and rebuild better than before. Together, Abacocians are resilient and together we will stand strong but we must remember September 1, 2019 - the day that changed all of our lives.”