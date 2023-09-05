Mario Bowleg embraces ideas for improvements and promotion of Bahamian culture

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg embraced suggestions for improvements his ministry should consider, including the rebirth of the Botanical Gardens, murals throughout downtown Nassau and rigorous and intentional advertisements of local arts and culture professionals.

Last week, The Tribune invited several guest editorial writers to answer the question of what they would change about The Bahamas.

Amanda Coulson, who is the former executive director at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) as well as the founding director of TERN Gallery and an art scholar, critic and curator, posed several suggestions.

Ms Coulson, in her editorial for The Tribune last week, suggested: “The rebirth of our Botanical Gardens with more information on native flora and fauna.

“Extensive public murals that brand different places, historic areas and islands, creating sites of interest and edification, teaching our history for both the general populace and any visitors.

“A rigorous and intentional public ad campaign that uplifts our successful arts and culture professionals, as we do our politicians and athletes.”

Yesterday, speaking to The Tribune, Mr Bowleg said he welcomes these changes and supports them “for a new way forward” adding that these are things that his ministry is working on now.

“They are things that we are working on now. Even during the summer programme, there were murals being done by some of the high school students, even right there at CV Bethel Senior High School.

“Those things are things that definitely for the NAGB and people in the art community, I would agree.”

He also agreed that the Botanical Gardens should be “brought back to life most definitely. I would agree with that also”.

He said the artwork done by local artists and artisans needs to be promoted “at the highest level possible”.

He said: “Anything we do, we talk about empowering and uplifting young people, as it relates to those who are in that field.

“They definitely are that good and that work should be seen throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas and in major places such as Rawson Square and other major places.”