THE BTVI STORY: Zooming to a new career

With access to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) expanding across the archipelago, more people are taking advantage of remaining on their island while learning a trade. Lashanda Johnson is one of them.

“I completed my esthetician programme fully via Zoom. My experience was good, as I expected,” said Ms Johnson, a resident of Abaco.

In Fall 2022, Ms Johnson began the Esthetics course at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and finished in Spring 2023 with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.72. She was able to do this while working and balancing single parenting.

Originally from Grand Bahama, Ms Johnson said she moved to Abaco after the economic downturn following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“With God’s love, grace and mercy, I survived Hurricane Dorian and Covid-19. After going through that experience, I noticed that the landscape of life had changed not just in The Bahamas but all over the world,” she said.

Not shy about being in her 40s, Ms. Johnson said her teenage daughter inspired her to learn a trade.

“My daughter, Lavender Johnson, is currently taking up cosmetology at Jack Hayward Senior High. It made me think about someday working for myself and doing the mother/daughter duo by opening a business together,” said Ms Johnson.

Meantime, Ms Johnson is already seeing the benefits of having a skill. Though she trained virtually, BTVI is weaving a network of satellite campuses across the chain of Bahama islands, including at the former Dundas and Murphy Town Primary School site which will spring up to become BTVI Abaco.

“Having a trade in these times is a financial game changer. Though I am still in the growing phase of my business, Sweet Relief Spa, it has been a game changer in terms of a second income as a single parent,” said Ms Johnson.



Ms Johnson gives credit to BTVI for opening the door for her to learn esthetics and to do so virtually.

“I was amazed. I learned how to make skincare treatments from scratch from what you can find in your kitchen pantry, I understand how to use machines and LED colour lights for treating skin contradictions and the importance of keeping and adhering to the highest standards of sanitisation with treatment rooms, tools and proper labeling of products,” said Ms Johnson.

With her ultimate goal to become a medical aesthetician, Ms Johnson said she is enjoying practicing her skill.

“I’m learning different techniques and services that I can add to my service menu. I’m enjoying helping others while providing a service. I love how I can consult with clients and treat different skin conditions, helping them to better understand and take care of their skin needs, from young to mature skin,” she stated.

• The BTVI Story is a bi-weekly column which highlights the who, what and why of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), a tertiary institution where individuals ‘Discover the Possibilities’ related to various trades. The column is produced by BTVI’s Office of Public Relations.