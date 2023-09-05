Sands: Still room to grow, with Family Islands key

By YOURI KEMP

The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association president said there is “more room for growth” and that the country should prepare for the consistency of year round tourism especially in the Family Islands.

Robert Sands told Tribune Business that people want places to go on a year-round basis. “Unfortunately, a number of our hotels have closed in their offseason from this time of the year to winter to allow them to refresh and take a break but it’s a good opportunity,” he said.

Mr Sands also said: “There is more room for growth. Tourism is multifaceted. We have land-based vacations, but also in hotels and the ever-growing Air-BnBs along with cruise passengers.”

He added: “More capacity has been added throughout the islands of The Bahamas, hotels that were closed with some now reopening. There is the opportunity for year-round tourism in Family Islands.”

Mr Sands also highlighted the prospect of “new investment to come online”, and added: “Most hotels are doing much better from moving away from COVID - from having nothing to now having more sustainable occupancy.”

With no tourism to the country during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the only way for the sector to go is up, and all sub-sectors are bearing fruit from that tourism resurgence with strong performances.

Mr Sands added: “Because of COVID-19 and because of Hurricane Dorian, we lost a lot of capacity and once that additional capacity comes back online, it gives you more inventory and as we go to year-round tourism that gives you more inventory, new products give you new inventory, so you still have growth opportunities.”