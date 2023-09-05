Union leaders say they are ‘pretty comfortable’ with Cabinet shuffle

By JADE RUSSELL

UNION leaders welcomed Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ changes to his Cabinet yesterday, despite a shaky start with some ministers.

President of The Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU) Wesley Ferguson was happy that Housing and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis remained in the transport ministry after the shuffle - despite having called for her to resign in January, claiming that her decisions since assuming office have caused utter “chaos” and “turmoil” in the industry.

The union said Mrs Coleby-Davis’ decision to issue hundreds of taxi plates last year resulted in their past grievances towards her.

However, when The Tribune contacted Mr Ferguson yesterday he said he was satisfied with the work that has been done with Mrs Coleby–Davis so far, adding that readjusting to a new minister would have been a setback.

“I’m pretty comfortable with the minister retaining her position because I’d rather deal with the same person that we have a history with and understanding with than to try to start all over again,” Mr Ferguson said. “Because all that is a major setback.”

BTCU’s president explained the progress with Mrs Coleby-Davis, noting their relationship has improved since his call for her to resign.

“In the light of the fact that we have the code of conduct that is right on the horizon that we need to roll out. We have the taxi increase that is scheduled for this month. To start over again with a new minister who may have a different idea on a different agenda that would just be a setback. And only cause a bone of contention between the taxi union and the Minister of Transport.”

Meanwhile, State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, who was promoted to Minister of Public Service and Labour, came under fire just under a year after taking office after she accused some finance officers of adjusting the system to increase their pay rates.

The Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), which represents the group of workers, later demanded that Minister Glover-Rolle either provide proof of her claims or retract the statements. But she never did.

Most recently, in July, the BPSU criticized Mrs Glover-Rolle for failing to properly communicate with the union on promotional exercises a claim she called erroneous” and “disingenuous”.

Yesterday, BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson said he expects the union’s relationship with Mrs Glover-Rolle to improve. He also congratulated Mrs Glover-Rolle on her promotion, saying it was well-deserved.

“We see the amalgamation of labour and public service which will put us in a very good position to ensure that whatever the issues are, we can probably do case management even before we get to conciliation,” the BPSU president said.

“I would like to say that I believe that the former honourable minister of state would’ve been well deserving of a promotion. She has been doing a tremendous job. I believe that the relationship with The Bahamas Public Service Union can be enhanced. Our initial concern there was that the information wasn’t forthcoming. And we were learning things in the media and so we are of the view that’s going to be mended moving forward and we look forward to a very good relationship with her,” he added.

For his part, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe, who will now serve as Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, said he was honoured with his new post.

“As we serve at the pleasure of the Prime Minister, I am honoured to have responsibility for a portfolio that incorporates broadcasting, a fundamental vehicle in the social, political, and educational development of The Bahamas. I look forward to working with the professionals at the corporation and introducing new creative, cultural, and informative programmes.”