Activists label police officer accused of abuse ‘disgraceful’

ACTIVISTS have condemned a high-ranking male police officer who reportedly punched a woman in her eye after she refuted his vulgar behaviour towards her.
These comments came after Latique Perpall told The Tribune on Monday that she is pursuing legal action after an assistant superintendent of police in plain clothes allegedly punched her in her eye. The physical blow left her unable to see through her left eye, she claimed.
Equality Bahamas director Alicia Wallace said the horrifying incident showed gender-based violence is on the spectrum.
“It is critical that we identify this kind of incident as gender-based violence and not general violence. A man’s ego is fragile, he was embarrassed that a woman stood as an equal in the face of his disrespect, and he made plans to reassert his masculinity. He feared being seen as weak, and he deemed his ego more important than Ms Perpall’s safety or dignity,” she suggested.
Ms Perpall said the incident began on Friday when the officer made a vulgar comment to her.
“I was walking, coming from ordering my food and someone came up behind me and told me ‘Your p---- fat’.”
“I was like mister who the ---- you is and he was like ‘oh carry your fat p----’. So I start to argue back with him. I tell him ‘Oh no carry your little d---’ so he got mad because people through the corner was laughing.”
The 29-year-old said before she walked into her yard a police truck drove up to the front of her yard. Ms Perpall said the senior officer, along with his colleagues, arrested her. She explained that the situation escalated to the point where she was punched in her eye by the senior officer.
Ms Wallace said the senior police officer abused his power and believed his position would protect him.
“This started because he saw a woman he assumed he could overpower with words and, in particular, unexpected and unwelcome words. When it did not work, he shifted to physical dominance through violence,” Ms Wallace claimed.
“We talk about gender-based violence against women because the overwhelming factor in these acts of violence is toxic masculinity,” she said. “We are failing because the Attorney General decided we needed to run away from the word ‘gender’ rather than lead the way and educate the public.”
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Butler, of Human Rights Bahamas, criticized the alleged actions of the police officer as well, calling the incident “disgraceful.”
“We find the recent allegations of police brutality and abuse of power against a young female by a senior police officer to be egregiously disgraceful and we condemn all alleged abuses by law enforcement officials. It’s repulsive, disgusting enough to objectify and verbally assault a female for her physique (especially with the rise of sexual assaults in our nation),” Mr Butler said in a statement.
“But to also abuse your position by having a marked police arrest this young lady because she disapproved of your sexual advances, is a blatant abuse of the RBPF and abuse of the police force resources and taxpayers money.”
Mr Butler called for an independent body to investigate alleged law enforcement allegations.
“Human Rights Bahamas calls for an independent body to be allowed to investigate all alleged law enforcement allegations, we cannot trust the police to police themselves and deliver a fair and just investigation on their own officers.”
IslandWarrior 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
Latique Perpall's courage in coming forward with her story is commendable. Her pursuit of legal action against an assistant superintendent of police who allegedly punched her in the eye has shed light on the urgent need for change within law enforcement. The physical harm inflicted on her has not only left her unable to see through her left eye but has also exposed the dangerous undercurrent of gender-based violence that exists within our society.
Alicia Wallace, Director of Equality Bahamas, rightly identifies this incident as a clear example of gender-based violence. It underscores a disturbing truth - that toxic masculinity can lead individuals in positions of power to use violence as a means to reassert their dominance when their fragile egos are challenged. This incident highlights the urgency of addressing gender-based violence, both within the police force and society at large.
The harassment initiated with a vulgar comment directed at Ms Perpall is inexcusable. No one should be subjected to such degrading behaviour. The subsequent arrest and alleged assault by the senior officer demonstrate an abuse of power and a flagrant disregard for the safety and dignity of citizens.
Jeffrey Butler of Human Rights Bahamas aptly describes these alleged actions as "disgraceful." Objectifying and verbally assaulting someone based on their appearance is reprehensible, but when a person in a position of authority abuses their power in such a manner, it becomes an affront to justice and an abuse of public resources.
Human Rights Bahamas echoes the call for an independent body to investigate all allegations of law enforcement misconduct. It is imperative that the police force be held accountable for the actions of its officers. Trust in the institution can only be restored through transparent and impartial investigations conducted by an independent authority.
The ultimate responsibility for the conduct of the RBPF lies with the leadership of the force and the government. Leaders must not only condemn such actions but take immediate and effective steps to prevent, investigate, and address abuse of power and violence by police.
The Bahamian people deserve a police force that serves and protects them without discrimination, violence, or abuse. It is time for a comprehensive overhaul of the police force, including robust accountability mechanisms and gender sensitivity training.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
As expected (other than the Tribune), the media has completely ignored the story, exact same scenario that happened with the Kirk Cornish story. Nobody expects a story not to be fact checked but this cloaking of sexual abuses is disturbing.
The National Security Minister says he never heard of it, basically, if it's something he needs to pay attention to and someone has a concern they will file a complaint, otherwise he has other important things to do. They will drum up fake outrage and concern for safety of women sometime next week if it gets the public's attention. This could never happen in a progressive country. The authorities are asked to explain, and the officer is placed on leave, immediately, while the investigation is ongoing. Crickets. Can you imagine what would have happened to this young lady if she had ended up in the officers "station"?.. it's almost unfathomable what he could have planned in his premagdon man 2 pebble warped mind.
themessenger 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
The truth hurts and she scored a bullseye, he probably does have a little dick..................
BONEFISH 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Police brutality is common place in this country. Being a hypocrital,self-righteous country,Bahamians don't talk about it much in public. They however are well-aware of it.
