Activists label police officer accused of abuse ‘disgraceful’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVISTS have condemned a high-ranking male police officer who reportedly punched a woman in her eye after she refuted his vulgar behaviour towards her.

These comments came after Latique Perpall told The Tribune on Monday that she is pursuing legal action after an assistant superintendent of police in plain clothes allegedly punched her in her eye. The physical blow left her unable to see through her left eye, she claimed.

Equality Bahamas director Alicia Wallace said the horrifying incident showed gender-based violence is on the spectrum.

“It is critical that we identify this kind of incident as gender-based violence and not general violence. A man’s ego is fragile, he was embarrassed that a woman stood as an equal in the face of his disrespect, and he made plans to reassert his masculinity. He feared being seen as weak, and he deemed his ego more important than Ms Perpall’s safety or dignity,” she suggested.

Ms Perpall said the incident began on Friday when the officer made a vulgar comment to her.

“I was walking, coming from ordering my food and someone came up behind me and told me ‘Your p---- fat’.”

“I was like mister who the ---- you is and he was like ‘oh carry your fat p----’. So I start to argue back with him. I tell him ‘Oh no carry your little d---’ so he got mad because people through the corner was laughing.”

The 29-year-old said before she walked into her yard a police truck drove up to the front of her yard. Ms Perpall said the senior officer, along with his colleagues, arrested her. She explained that the situation escalated to the point where she was punched in her eye by the senior officer.

Ms Wallace said the senior police officer abused his power and believed his position would protect him.

“This started because he saw a woman he assumed he could overpower with words and, in particular, unexpected and unwelcome words. When it did not work, he shifted to physical dominance through violence,” Ms Wallace claimed.

“We talk about gender-based violence against women because the overwhelming factor in these acts of violence is toxic masculinity,” she said. “We are failing because the Attorney General decided we needed to run away from the word ‘gender’ rather than lead the way and educate the public.”

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Butler, of Human Rights Bahamas, criticized the alleged actions of the police officer as well, calling the incident “disgraceful.”

“We find the recent allegations of police brutality and abuse of power against a young female by a senior police officer to be egregiously disgraceful and we condemn all alleged abuses by law enforcement officials. It’s repulsive, disgusting enough to objectify and verbally assault a female for her physique (especially with the rise of sexual assaults in our nation),” Mr Butler said in a statement.

“But to also abuse your position by having a marked police arrest this young lady because she disapproved of your sexual advances, is a blatant abuse of the RBPF and abuse of the police force resources and taxpayers money.”

Mr Butler called for an independent body to investigate alleged law enforcement allegations.

“Human Rights Bahamas calls for an independent body to be allowed to investigate all alleged law enforcement allegations, we cannot trust the police to police themselves and deliver a fair and just investigation on their own officers.”