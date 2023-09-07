Island-wide roadblocks aim to curb crime

By LYNAIRE MUnNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AN island-wide series of roadblocks were held yesterday as police conducted traffic stops and aimed to curb crime.

In launching Operation United Force yesterday, Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs said the operation is geared towards the reduction of crime, with the operation expected to continue throughout the month.

“One of the primary focuses of this operation, we’re going to be targeting suspected stolen vehicles. I know for the year so far, I think we have more than enough stolen vehicles recorded in New Providence,” CSP Stubbs said yesterday.

“We will also be targeting our prolific offenders. Persons who are known to be committing serious offences, armed robberies, and persons who tend to be involved in a lot of these shooting incidents that we see in New Providence will also be targeted.

“We will also be targeting persons who we believe to be involved in illicit drug sales. We’re going to be targeting all hotspots for the duration of the operation, with the hope to bring calm in those communities where we have a lot of these incidents occurring.”

A total of 100 police officers from various departments of the RBPF were accompanied by members of the media for the operation in both the Western and Eastern areas of New Providence.

In the Eastern area, police conducted traffic stops at the intersection of Kemp Road and Wulff Road and the Fox Hill Park Roundabout. Areas such as the six-legged roundabout, Sir Milo Butler Highway, Gladstone Road and Fire Trail Road were visited in Western New Providence.

RBPF Assistant Commissioner of Information and Communication Technology Zhivago Dames said yesterday that the operation’s launch is deemed successful.

“We want to ensure members of the public that with the commissioner’s mandate with these operations, with this aggressive stop and search, that the police are out there,” ASP Dames said yesterday.

“That we are out here ensuring that those criminals who think that they can take back the streets, the police are here to take back the streets from them.”

He insisted that the police would continue to enforce traffic regulations.