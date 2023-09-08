Improving downtown Nassau key to expanding cruise ship time in port

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday there is a need to improve the downtown experience for tourists, as conversations continue over cruise ships docking overnight.

Tourism officials have struggled to get cruise lines to extend their stay in Nassau overnight. Many cruise lines have complained there is a lack of entertainment and nightlife downtown for cruise passengers.

When asked if there were conversations about bringing back cruise ships overnighting, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said there have been ongoing conversations with cruise lines.

“I think there have been discussions with the cruise lines they continue to be good partners,” Mr Cooper said during an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing. “We are in active dialogue with them. Firstly, to ensure that entrepreneurs in The Bahamas are maximising opportunities from the cruise business. The Nassau cruise port with its $300m recent investment has changed the landscape of downtown and will be a catalyst for development for the rest of downtown.”

In May, the $300m Nassau cruise port was officially opened. Despite the major investment of the port, Mr Cooper said the Downtown area still needs improvement.

“There is a need for more activity. There's a need for more experiences for our guests to enjoy. There's a need for more restaurants, there’s a need for more nightlife downtown, and generally, things to do for our guests. So, there may be a bit of a chicken-egg analogy. But we are in active discussions with cruise lines as to how we might maximise the number of tourists coming off the ships and, of course, maximise tourist spending. We all have a job to do. We must all continue to innovate, create new products, and offer more authentically Bahamian experiences.”

Meanwhile, Mr Cooper this week on a local talk show confirmed that the government has three prospective buyers for the Grand Lucayan hotel.

When asked about further information on the negotiations, Mr Cooper declined to provide further details on negotiations and said he would make a statement at the appropriate time.

“I promise as soon as the money's in the bank I will tell you first,” he told reporters regarding the Grand Lucayan deal. “What we are doing in Grand Bahama is a multi-pronged approach to revitalisation of the island. I can tell you that stopover visitor growth for Grand Bahama Island is faster than any other island in The Bahamas year over year. I can tell you the cruise arrivals are up 20 per cent. I can tell you the Ministry of Tourism and its executive team visited the island of Grand Bahama. We're working with all of the stakeholders from eastern to the West End to help the island of Grand Bahama to tell their own story.”

The last time the government was close to selling the Grand Lucayan was with Electra America Hospitality Ltd for $100m which fell through less than six months after it was announced in May 2022.

The sale of the Grand Lucayan has been wrought with difficulties since the government's previous Free National Movement administration under Dr Hubert Minnis decided to purchase the property in 2018.