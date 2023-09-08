Varel Davis returns as GSSSA president for a fifth term

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The members of the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) once again displayed their confidence in Varel Davis after re-electing her as president for the fifth consecutive term.

The GSSSA president came away with a confident 14-1 victory over CV Bethel Stingrays girls coach Shantelle Rolle at Thursday’s election of officers. She will now serve as president for the next two years alongside her executive which features some new members.

Davis said being voted in as president for a fifth consecutive term felt great.

“It really feels good to get another victory,” he said. “I am very excited to be back once again as president, we have a lot of things planned this is our 30th year. I am just happy that I have some persons around me that want to be a part and want us to continue with the work that we set forth.”

With the GSSSA celebrating three decades in existence this sporting year, the members have some new initiatives planned.

The team intends to host a banquet to honour retirees that served in the GSSSA for many years as teachers or coaches. Also, they are aiming to bring back cheerleading this season.

Davis shared some of the goals they hope to accomplish over the next two years.

“We want to continue on with getting our kids more involved and I really want to see our coaches getting our kids off to school,” she said.

She added that the aim is also to bring the students together and make this year’s GSSSA track and field championships one of the biggest for the 30th anniversary.

Additionally, she wants to award students for their sporting success with rings if the budget allows that to happen.

Another one of the GSSSA president’s goals is to integrate golf and sloop sailing into the schools’ sporting disciplines.

Davis’ executive team for the next two years will include Kendal Campbell (first vice president), newcomer Thurman Johnson (second vice president), Keesha Pratt-Johnson (secretary), Fiona Tucker (assistant secretary), Neketa Sears-Knowles (treasurer), and newcomer Tyrice Curry-Davis (assistant treasurer).

After receiving an overwhelming show of support from GSSSA members, the CH Reeves physical education teacher was grateful that her efforts as president did not go unnoticed.

“They support me and what my plans are and what I try to accomplish, so I am very grateful to all that supported me once again. They know that this job is a lot of work and they know that I put my all in what I do, so I guess that’s why they support me every time that I run,” she said.

She offered special thanks to Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture (MOYSC) Mario Bowleg, Virginia Romer, president of the New Providence Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools, and parents for their continued support on her journey as president.