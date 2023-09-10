Pedestrian dies in traffic accident on Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net



A male pedestrian is dead following a traffic accident early Saturday morning in West Grand Bahama, police reported.

Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle reported that the incident occurred sometime around 5am in Holmes Rock.



The victim, a resident of Eight Mile Rock, died at the scene, he said.



According to preliminary reports, the driver of a sedan vehicle was traveling in the western direction on Queens Highway when he rolled over an object in the road.



When the driver came out to check, he saw the lifeless body of a male lying in the street.



ASP Rolle said the driver reported that it appeared the victim had been previously hit by another vehicle.

He said a local doctor was summoned and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

