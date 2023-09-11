Incident of officer striking a boy called ‘appalling’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribuenmedia.net

LAWYER Christina Galanos has spoken after what she called an “appalling” incident in a viral video in which a boy can be seen being struck then grabbed by two police officers.

In the viral video, two police officers on a golf cart in the vicinity of the Mall at Marathon approached a group of students. One of the officers commanded the students to “Go home and find the bus stop”.

In response, a male student said: “I just reached here. I going to go get something.”

However, following the student’s response the officer asked the student, “Who you think you are talking to like that? Boy, you stupid, ay?”

The officer then used what appeared to be a baton to strike the student. The student was further manhandled and placed in the back of the golf cart.

After the video was widely circulated on social media, Ms Galanos made an appeal on Facebook for the victim to contact her.

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday, she confirmed that she intends to offer her services to the victim to obtain justice.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” she said yesterday.

“It is appalling. It is concerning and we have to do as a public, all of our power to put a stop to it.”

In a statement yesterday, The Royal Bahamas Police Force said they were aware of the video and that an extensive investigation has been launched.

“The organisation is concerned of the behaviour displayed by the officers involved and has subsequently launched an extensive investigation into the matter,” according to the statement.

“The police wish to remind the public of its commitment to provide quality law enforcement services and that where incidents of misconduct are exhibited by its members, police will take quick and decisive actions.”

However, Ms Galanos said there is no need for further investigation as the video speaks to the events.

“When these videos appear, the police’s general response is that they’re going to investigate the matter. Investigate what?

“The video is as clear as day. What are you investigating? You have a video. Clearly, the officers involved are clearly shown in the video. Clearly, they abused their powers. Clearly, there was no reason for them to hit the child.

“What are you investigating? It seems to me like it’s an ad lib. Just something that they say generally speaking to kind of get the media off of their case.”

Ms Galanos represented a juvenile male pro bono who suffered a similar fate in 2019 after a viral video showed a police officer pushing the juvenile over a barrier despite adhering to the officer’s command.

After a two-day trial in 2021, the Office of the Attorney General paid a total of $46k in damages and costs for the actions of the officers involved.

“I want to make this country a better country,” said Ms Galanos yesterday.

“I have a daughter, if not for me for her. She has to live here, she has to be subjected to police officers stopping her.

“I’m making an example of these, I call them robocops. These robocop police officers are my way of doing all I can in my power to ensure that I make The Bahamas a little bit better for her and others in her generation and behind.”

Ms Galanos questioned whether the Office of the Attorney General would go to trial, noting that the video depicts a case of assault and battery and an unlawful arrest.

“I never guarantee a win,” she said yesterday, “I don’t care how obvious it looks, but to me, it seems to be a clear case of assault and battery and definitely an unlawful arrest.”