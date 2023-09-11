Passengers unhurt in Abaco plane crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A PLANE with five people on board crashed in Abaco yesterday - although there were mixed reports over what happened.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority reported that the crash occurred shortly after the plane took off from Leonard Thompson International Airport at Marsh Harbour on Sunday afternoon, soon after 4pm.
However, sources in Abaco disputed the statement by the AAIA, suggesting the flight was coming from Eleuthera when it crashed.
Police also issued a statement later in the evening, saying that the plane was inbound to Marsh Harbour from Eleuthera when it began to experience engine failure and the pilot crash landed in bushes near Spring City, south of the airport.
Four passengers were on board as well as the pilot, and no one was injured. A probe has been launched by the AAIA, and police are also continuing to investigate.
The plane was a Piper PA32 seven-seater registered in Wilmington, Delaware, in the US and has the registration N106MR. Police said it was owned by Inter Island Charters.
Police were alerted to the incident and attended the scene of the crash. A number of local residents tried to reach the site to assist but were hindered by rain.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 22 hours, 47 minutes ago
There was a time when plane crashes in the Bahamas was a very rare event. Can somebody provide us with some consolidated information on why this is happening more frequently? Or is it more frequent? Is it pilot, plane, local, foreign, experience, weather, bad judgement, authorized flights, rogue operations etc
DWW 55 minutes ago
more planes, more flights, more accidents, simple stats
Sickened 11 hours, 34 minutes ago
With the cost of living astronomically high now and the supply shortages due to covid, my money is on a serious lack of maintenance.
K4C 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
ISLAND FLIGHTS INC is the FAA registered owner
Who is ISLAND FLIGHTS INC
Bonefishpete 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
"ISLAND FLIGHTS INC is the FAA registered owner
