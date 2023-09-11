Plane crashes in Abaco

A PLANE with five people on board crashed in Abaco yesterday - although there were mixed reports over what happened.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority reported that the crash occurred shortly after the plane took off from Leonard Thompson International Airport at Marsh Harbour on Sunday afternoon, soon after 4pm.

However, sources in Abaco disputed the statement by the AAIA, suggesting the flight was coming from Eleuthera when it crashed.

Police also issued a statement later in the evening, saying that the plane was inbound to Marsh Harbour from Eleuthera when it began to experience engine failure and the pilot crash landed in bushes near Spring City, south of the airport.

Four passengers were on board as well as the pilot, and no one was injured. A probe has been launched by the AAIA, and police are also continuing to investigate.

The plane was a Piper PA32 seven-seater registered in Wilmington, Delaware, in the US and has the registration N106MR. Police said it was owned by Inter Island Charters.

Police were alerted to the incident and attended the scene of the crash. A number of local residents tried to reach the site to assist but were hindered by rain.