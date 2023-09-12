Abaco plane crash survivor thanks God for life

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ABACO resident Justin DeCosta is lucky to be alive after surviving a plane crash on the island on Sunday.

Police reported that a plane with five people on board was inbound to Marsh Harbour from Eleuthera when it began to experience engine failure.

The pilot crash landed in bushes near Spring City, south of the airport; however no one was injured.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said it is investigating the incident.

“Thank you Lord for preserving the lives of everyone, including my grandson and myself, that was on board the plane in the photos that crashed in Marsh Harbour on yesterday,” Mr DeCosta said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“We are all thankful and grateful to have survived and with no major injuries and it was all because of Your grace, mercy and loving kindness and protection towards us, that we are all still alive and well today and that we still have the chance and opportunity to live out your plan, purpose and desire for our lives.”

He also thanked the pilot for remaining calm during the entire ordeal.

“You did a wonderful and amazing job to ensure that all passengers and yourself were in the best position possible to survive the crash landing. I pray that God will cover your mind and heart from all fear or doubt of flying a plane ever again.”

“With God’s help you did your best and that is what’s important. Just trust God and continue flying and pursuing your dreams and goals young man and God would do the rest.”