Businesses forced to close doors after extensive power outage

SOME businesses were forced to close their doors yesterday after an hours-long power outage.

Around 2.36pm, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) advised The Tribune they had an issue affecting some customers in the Dowdeswell Street area. BPL said: “Our crews are on their way to the area.”

The Tribune canvassed some local businesses that said they experienced an interruption in power.

Danielle Sands, owner of Crave at Studio Deli, said the power turned off at 8am yesterday at her deli before her employee was even able to prepare breakfast orders for customers.

Ms Sands said half of the restaurant had electricity while the other side with kitchen appliances didn’t. She expressed concern that her kitchen appliances could have long-term damage due to the power outage.

“I’m hopeful it doesn’t damage any of the appliances because we don’t need any additional cost right now.”

Ms Sands revealed she eventually had to close the deli for the day after the electricity still was not on around 1pm. She said her employee was unable to prepare food in the unbearable circumstances.

She stressed it was a total “day of sales” lost.

“I called the hotline, I haven’t heard anything back as yet,” Ms Sands said regarding BPL’s hotline service for customers.

“It's an inconvenience, you know,” Ms Sands said. “On top of having this increase in BPL bill, you’ll at least want to get a good service. If I’m going to pay more for my bill, I could at least get better service and an update as to a call back to the hotline. An update as to what is happening and some type of expectation as to when power would be restored.”

Kara Nottage, owner of the Little Schoolhouse, had to advise parents to pick up their children from school due to the power outage. However, she expressed gratitude that her school often didn’t experience interruptions in electricity.

“I'm more on an optimistic scenario with it in more than two decades of running my pre-school business right here on Dowdeswell Street this is the first time we've had this happen,” Ms Nottage said. “It’s unfortunate, and we have persevered with it. For sure we've had some of our lessons outside and we've done the best that we can with it. However, I am just making the call now to ask parents if they would kindly come and collect their child.”

"We did well this morning with it and I do remember the olden days when no schools anywhere on the island had a lick of AC. And we're fortunate to have the comfort of a nice, cool school. But that was not the case this Monday morning. But this is the first time we've really ever had a power outage that has interrupted our day. So, it's unfortunate, but I do wish the best for our power company," Ms Nottage said.

Ms Nottage added that the interruption in power occurred at 8am yesterday, noting her pre-school has 45 students. She said the school was ultimately closed for the day to ensure the students’ and staff’s well-being.

“Some of the kids have respiratory issues that we want to be conscientious and compassionate to. And I mean just everyone's level of comfort through the afternoon is waning,” she added.

Meanwhile, The Tribune also experienced several power interruptions throughout the day.