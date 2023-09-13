A celebration of Brazil coming to Mall at Marathon this Saturday

A CELEBRATION of Brazil is to be held at the Mall of Marathon on Saturday.

The event will be held by the Embassy of Brazil and the Mall, and will take place at the centre court in the Mall.

Renowned Brazilian singer Ellen Oleria will perform, the winner of the first season of The Voice Brasil reality show, who has been a singer and songwriter for more than 20 years and released four albums.

The embassy said: “This celebration and performance promises to be a one-of-a-kind event.”