Contract for $1.6m signed to renovate Freeport BTVI campus

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

During a $1.6m contract signing for renovations at BTVI on Monday, September 11, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Glenys Hanna-Martin said the work being done at the facility represents “renewal of hope” for the people of Grand Bahama.

She said: “To build capacity (of people) to create opportunities for young people to be able to go out in their own businesses or to be a competitor in their skillset is an empowerment level that is very rarely seen, even in the academic world.”

She continued, “I am excited because we have been mandated to develop and promote this aspect of how young people pursue their realities of who they are, what they are and do it with confidence and support.”

The $1.6m contract was awarded to Patrick McDonald Construction Company Ltd, and areas to be renovated and or upgraded include the entire administrative block, labs - including welding, carpentry and auto . Also included will be the addition of an auditorium by making use of the area that was used by the University of The Bahamas as a dining area. Next to this will be a new media department.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said: “I commend your efforts thus far and I want to challenge you to become the regional leaders for technology training. The vision for Grand Bahama Island is to become the home of innovation. My ministry is diligently working to accomplish this goal.

“Currently I am the Cabinet Chair for ‘Innovate242’, an initiative aimed at propelling The Bahamas into becoming the leading center of innovation for the Caribbean region. We want you to be our partners in propelling our students and island forward in the space of technology. This is crucial as we plan to be on the cutting edge of the ever-evolving demands of the job market and changing tides around the world.”