RBDF says no competition system like police - officers rewarded for efforts at year’s end

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Acting Commodore Shondell Pinder said that while RBDF does not have “friendly competitions”, the agency focus is geared towards prudence in operational conduct, allowing for the recognition of officers’ efforts.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force most recently launched a system to reward officers - awarding points for making arrests, carrying out stop and searches, and issuing tickets. The system, revealed in a leak on social media, has led to disapproval from many citizens.

The competition is set for a period of three months. The winning team will be determined based on three categories - arrest; firearms arrest and recovered firearms; dangerous drug arrest and recovered drugs.

A special award would be given to the officers on the winning team, although the value was not disclosed.

Yesterday, Captain Pinder said the RBDF does not have similar practices, as officers are highlighted for their efforts with an award ceremony at the end of every year.

“We do recognise our personnel and it’s not a competition as it is a recognition of their efforts,” he said.

“We seek to make sure that there is a separate evaluation done by an independent committee.”

While declining to comment on the RBPF incentive system, Mr Pinder said their process is aimed at ensuring the best performance of officers, noting that it is also incentivized.

“What you want to do is, you want to incentivize the very best performance from the personnel and to keep them motivated as well.

“But I cannot speak to the Royal Police Force’s initiative as I’m not privy to what it is they do. But certainly, from the Defence Force end we seek to keep our people motivated and we seek to keep them at the highest level of standards as possible.”

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings has said the Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander will address the matter. However, to date, there has been no further comment.